Financial Officer Lance Sewell

From left, South Lake Hospital Chief Financial Officer Lance Sewell, Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell, Congressman Daniel Webster, Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks and South Lake Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Colby.

The South Lake Chamber of Commerce’s March breakfast included a presentation by Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell, who was there representing 800 Lake County law enforcement professionals.

“Lake County is 1,156 square miles and is now the third fastest growing county in Florida,” he said. “We recently launched the new Real Time Crime Center to use the latest technology to help fight crime, while partnering with members of our community. With a cloud-based system called Fusus, this is the most widely used and trusted Real Time Crime Center platform in U.S. public safety.”

