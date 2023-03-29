The South Lake Chamber of Commerce’s March breakfast included a presentation by Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell, who was there representing 800 Lake County law enforcement professionals.
“Lake County is 1,156 square miles and is now the third fastest growing county in Florida,” he said. “We recently launched the new Real Time Crime Center to use the latest technology to help fight crime, while partnering with members of our community. With a cloud-based system called Fusus, this is the most widely used and trusted Real Time Crime Center platform in U.S. public safety.”
Grinnell said Fusus integrates and enhances public safety and investigations assets for law enforcement, first responders and private security personnel.
“The real promise of this technology is that businesses and individuals can now instantly link their security cameras to our system, giving law enforcement even more eyes on the bad guys,” he said.
“There are cameras at most every intersection in Lake County, with license plate readers. We now are linked to over 2,500 cameras in Lake County Schools and businesses. You can even connect your home Ring cameras to help us solve crimes. With Fusus, some crimes have been solved within minutes and hours.”
Grinnell also shared some good news about Lake County jails and the 960-bed jail facility in Taveras.
He said there are a lot of good people in there. They proactively work with them to rehabilitate their lives. They offer GED programs, drug rehabilitation and an array of technical education programs to teach skills that can be used for pursuit of new careers after release. While teaching sewing, embroidery, dry cleaning, printing, plaque making, construction and other trade skills to both female and male inmates, they help save taxpayers money. Many of these trained inmates never come back.
Grinnell was born in Eustis and is a graduate of Leesburg High School. He is a decorated combat Marine Corps veteran with distinguished service in the Republic of Panama during Operation Just Cause and the Middle East during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Grinnell began working at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in 1994.
Grinnell said, “We strive for excellence in everything we do. As sheriff of Lake County, I am committed to ensuring your safety. Our mission is simple: Serve people, support our communities and safeguard our quality of life.”
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is located at 360 West Ruby Street, Tavares, with a south Lake district office located at 15855 FL-50 in Clermont. Call 352-343-2101 or the Crime Tip Line at 800-423-8477. Visit https://www.lcso.org.
The breakfast was attended by, among others, chamber president and CEO David Colby; Mark Wright-Ahern, who sang his rendition of “Remember the Times” by Celine Dion; Clermont Mayor Tim Murry; Congressman Daniel Webster; and the SLCC board and ambassadors. Also at the breakfast, Duke Energy received an award for 40 years of loyal membership to the SLCC.