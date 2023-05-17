There’s a very special ice-cream shop in Clermont that in the few short months that it has been open, it has become one of the trendiest places to eat.
Owen’s Ice Cream Factory serves all kinds of flavors of ice cream and edible goodies bound together by liquid nitrogen for a creamy, out of this world experience.
It’s become so popular since it opened in December 2022 that Delkin and Grant Crate, who co-own the store with brother-in-law Stephen Starr, are already looking to open franchises to expand the business.
But it’s the inspirational story behind Owen’s that makes this little place of ice-cream heaven even more special.
The store’s namesake Owen was Grant and Delkin’s beloved son. He was born prematurely at 22 weeks in January 2021 and sadly, he passed away minutes after he was born.
His tiny footprint is the shop’s logo, and he is the reason that the couple, who have a nine-month-old daughter, Emma, opened Owen’s Ice Cream Factory.
“We wanted to create a place where we could make kids happy, somewhere where we would have liked to have taken Owen,” Delkin Crate said. “He is our inspiration in everything we do and while he might not be here with us, he is always in our hearts.
“Every day we get to see his namesake store make others happy through serving the most delicious treats in a fun place where customers can visit with their friends. Our little boy will be remembered for leaving a lasting impression on everyone who visits.”
It’s no surprise why Owen’s Ice Cream Factory is popular with kids – it’s like a science experiment for ice-cream lovers and every day, between 400 and 700 items are sold.
First, choose a base and then your ‘mix in’ which is anything from fruits to savory pretzels, peanuts and gram crackers or choose sweets like gummy worms, cookie dough, cake batter and Oreos to name but a few.
Next, liquid nitrogen is blasted onto the ingredients to make one of the smoothest, creamiest ice-creams in South Lake County! Kids love to watch the cold air rise from the bowl and then see their creation emerge
You can make your own concoction or order one of the many combinations from the menu, like the banana caramel, strawberry cheesecake or pina colada, which is vanilla, pineapple and coconut.
“We want everyone to come in and let their cravings take over!” said Delkin. “Our most popular ice-creams are probably the Mississippi Mud, which is chocolate fudge brownie and Oreos, or the birthday cake, which is cake batter with sprinkles.
“We can mix pretty much anything together to make a truly unique tasting ice cream. It’s a lot of fun for the kids to watch the liquid nitrogen in action. I think it makes the experience that bit more special.”
Owen’s also offers free kids birthday parties and science classes for youth groups. This summer, the store will be hosting a wide range of events from ice cream breakfasts, to moms with toddlers’ days and other events to be announced.
Grant and Delkin, who live in Kissimmee and are expecting their third child Georgia in October, are so taken with Clermont that they are planning to relocate here in the near future.
“We love Clermont and our wonderful customers,” Delkin said. “The place has a cozy; small town feel to it which we really like, and we can’t wait to live here one day. It’s a fine place to bring-up our family and serve the best ice-cream on the planet!”
Owen’s Ice Cream Factory is located at 3301 US Hwy 27-S, Clermont. Its opening hours are Mon-Friday 2-10pm and Sat-Sun 12-10pm. Tel 352-229-8611 for more information or visit www.owensicecream.com