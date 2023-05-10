Sunshine Book Company
Independent bookstores are becoming few and far between but luckily for Clermont, there is a wonderful little gem of a place serving readers from all over South Lake.
The Sunshine Book Company is a book lover’s dream destination. Crammed full of books, stationary and locally sourced gifts, it is a fine staple in the community.
Since the store opened its doors two years ago, owners Beth and Todd Merrick have worked tirelessly to make it a success story, having recently been voted Best Retail Company 2023 in the South Lake Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Best of South Lake’ awards.
“We want people to come into our store and stay a while,” said Beth Merrick. “While we offer a wide variety of books from the classics to contemporary to best sellers and new releases, we particularly champion local authors too.
“People can buy books from all sorts of places, like Amazon and other online outlets, but there’s nothing like going into a bookstore to peruse the shelves. We have provided a place where people can buy local and support a small business.”
It was during the Covid pandemic when Beth was on furlough from her corporate job at Disney that she had the idea to open a bookstore in Clermont. A Florida native, she has lived in Clermont for 20 years and wanted to do something different.
She and Todd had always wanted to open a bookstore, but the time was never right until when Covid hit. They turned to Plan B and the Sunshine Book Company was born. Since then, visitors from all over the country have visited.
“I have always been an avid reader,” said Beth. “I have a personal treasure trove of books I like to share and to be able to do this in my own store with people from the community is a dream come true for me.”
The Sunshine Book Company is not just about selling books. So much more is planned every week, from book clubs covering all sorts of literary genres to a recent well attended Poe Poetry party.
One of the most important ways that the Sunshine Book Company supports the community is by celebrating local authors. Beth regularly hosts ‘meet the author’ events where readers can talk to writers and buy their books.
At a recent event, authors Mike Minicky, a thriller writer, Jessica Salina, a superhero romantic author, and Bill Mathews, a retired air force veteran who penned a book based on a teenage friendship, attended a book signing. They were joined by Dawn Mancuso, who show cased her creative stationary, greeting cards and fun goods for book lovers.
Visitors to the store can also shop many literary inspired products from stickers to candles, jewelry, tote bags, clothes and even soaps. Most are supplied by South Lake artisans and craftsmen as Beth loves to support other small businesses.
“We are so grateful to the community for supporting us,” said Beth. “We have something for everyone, and I always say there’s nothing quite as good as buying a physical book – I like the feel of the pages and I want to encourage people to feel the same.
“I love finding creative ways to bring books to our community. To be able to engage with people who like to read like me is such a blessing. Clermont is a wonderful place to have a bookstore and we welcome anyone to come inside, have a browse and attend our events.”
For more information on the Sunshine Book Company, visit 647 Lake Avenue, Clermont or phone 352-404-6077. To follow their events calendar, go to www.sunshinebookco.com