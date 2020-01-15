The Golf Cart Company is moving! We are proud to announce we will be moving our whole operation to 13649 Granville Ave, Clermont, FL 34711. located on highway 50 in Clermont. Our current location, which is on Hatteras Avenue has become too small over the last 2 years so we have decided now is a good time to expand our operations. You may be familiar with the new location, previously Tommys of Florida, the former boat dealership gives us lots more space both inside and out.
With this expansion we will look to increase our new and used inventory whilst maintaining our current high standards of customer care and service. Our showroom will showcase all of the options you can have on your New Club Car Onward, as well as our new line of Evolution Golf Carts.
We will be increasing our stock of parts and accessories as part of our move, we will be your one stop shop for all things golf carts.
Our plan is to have our operation moved by March 1st, our sales room will likely be there by Feb 1st so come by and check us out.
We thank you all for your support and business in Clermont over the last 2 years and we look forward to continuing to serve Clermont and its residents for their golf cart needs.
The Golf Cart Company – 407 557 2775