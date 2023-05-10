Regional News Leader Vice President John Shank is happy to announce that Billy Kirk has joined The News Leader team as Publisher. Correspondent Sharon Keeble is the new Editor.
Sharon Keeble is a graduate of the National Council for the Training of Journalists in Sheffield, England. She began her journalism career writing for weekly newspapers before writing for popular daily newspapers and weekly magazines in the UK and Australia.
She arrived in Clermont in 2005 after accepting a Contributing Features Editor job with a national American magazine. Since then, she has continued to write for publications all over the world and written four books. Her most recent books on animal rescue were best sellers in the UK.
Keeble, who has written for The News Leader as a correspondent for a year, is thrilled to have been promoted to Editor.
“I have gone back to my roots,” Keeble said. “My first job after journalism school was as a junior writer on a weekly newspaper. I loved that job and now I get to work for the Clermont community by providing local news that matters, just like I did back then.
“I am looking forward to interacting with the wonderful South Lake people to ensure that The News Leader delivers the stories that people want to read, while producing a popular print newspaper with an online digital media version.
“I live in Clermont with my kids and my rescue dogs. I love living here and being a part of such a fantastic community.”
Keeble will write news and feature stories while editing incoming press releases and she invites readers to send in their stories and press release for possible inclusion in the paper.
New Publisher Billy Kirk is coming from Six Rivers Media in Kingsport, Tennessee, where he has served as Vice President of Advertising for the past 10 years. Kirk has a long and successful history in advertising sales management after having started his newspaper career with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
With a strong passion for print advertising, he will be helping The News Leader staff grow revenue through news sales opportunities with targeted special sections, print-digital packages and more.
Kirk and his wife Bobbi are excited to soon be living in Clermont and to become engrained in the South Lake community.
“I’m extremely excited to be part of The News Leader and the D-R Media team,” said Kirk. “I look forward to working with each and every one of you and being part of the bright future of this organization in sunny Florida.”
John Shank said: “I’m excited Billy Kirk is onboard to head-up our Clermont and South Lake operation. He will be bringing a lot of new energy and fresh ideas to the position. We are fortunate to already have a strong and dedicated Associate Publisher in Ashley Abear in place, as well as a very experienced sales staff. Larry Oskin continues as a feature writer and photographer.”
Together, Billy Kirk and Sharon Keeble have some strategic directions in the works, with more print and online marketing and advertising with new advertorial and promotional opportunities. Contact Kirk at bkirk@clermontnewsleader.com to invite a sales specialist to visit you.
The News Leader is located at 637 Eighth Street, Clermont. Call 352-242-9818 to speak to editorial and sales staff.
Please send news, features and press releases to Sharon Keeble at skeeble@clermontnewsleader.com