Over the last month, several dogs have been found at large in the community that have tested positive for canine parvovirus. The virus is highly contagious and potentially deadly, but preventable through vaccination.
Due to the unusually high number of parvovirus cases throughout the county, the Lake County Animal Shelter strongly encourages Lake County residents to get their dogs vaccinated or verify with their pet’s veterinarian that their dog’s vaccinations are up to date.
Parvovirus is a viral infection that spreads by direct contact from one infected dog to another, through contaminated feces or the environment. The virus remains viable on infected surfaces, such as cages, water bowls and fabrics including collars, for extended periods of time, unless properly sanitized.
Residents can schedule an appointment with The Lake County Animal Shelter for essential vaccines and other services for both dogs and cats through its Wellness Hour program.
To help keep pets safe, the Lake County Animal Shelter is offering half-price DA2PP and FVRCP combination vaccines. These shots combat multiple species-specific viruses.
Dog owners should be aware of these common symptoms associated with parvovirus: vomiting, severe diarrhea, lethargy, loss of appetite and abdominal pain and bloating. Persistent vomiting and diarrhea can lead to rapid dehydration, and most deaths caused by parvovirus occur within the first 48 to 72 hours of symptoms. Residents should contact their veterinarian immediately if their dog shows any of these signs.
The Lake County Animal Shelter is currently providing intensive care to multiple dogs suffering from parvovirus, and as a result, the shelter urgently needs additional supplies, such as towels and wash cloths. To donate supplies, drop off the items at the facility's front door. Residents can register for the shelter's foster program to help unexposed shelter dogs stay safe. To register and for more information, visit the shelter’s fostering website at https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/Animal-Shelter/Foster.
The Lake County Animal Services is located at 12280 CR 448, Tavares.