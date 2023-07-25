It may not have felt like Christmas in July with the Florida heat, but that didn’t stop Groveland city’s kick-off to its annual toy drive for local kids from being a huge success.
The event is organized by Groveland Police and last year, the toy drive helped more than 200 needy families and 400 kids have a happy Christmas.
Despite searing temperatures, many city residents turned-out to enjoy the fun that included a classic car show, paintballing a cop and pictures with Santa.
Groveland Police Chief Shawn Ramsey said: “This has turned into a popular yearly event and is the time when we start our Toys for Tots collection to ensure families have a good Christmas.
“We are always happy to see so many people attend our events – the community support today is tremendous.”
One of the most popular attractions at the event was paintballing Corporal Russ Pena, who volunteered to be a target.
Strummer Ascolese, 10, whose aim was impressive, said: “I enjoyed throwing the paint balls at Officer Pena – it was a lot of fun!”
Corporal Pena joked that he got chosen to have paintballs thrown at him because he was the biggest target in the force.
“I am definitely the best target, and I don’t mind at all,” he said. “It’s for the kids, who are the best reason to be get paintballed in the world!
“This is a great event to raise awareness of our toy drive and to start donations rolling in. We begin early to ensure that no family goes without during the Holiday season.”
The classic car show was also popular with all sorts of vehicles in attendance from Mustangs to a 1930 Model A Ford owned by Groveland couple Paul and Merri Bush.
“We bought this 10 years ago and completely restored her,” said Paul Bush. “She’s our pride and even her name plate tells her name – Purdy!
“It’s fun to show her off at car shows because everyone loves her! She may be old, but this girl is a labor of love.”
For more information on the toy drive or to make toy or monetary donations, you can visit Groveland Police at 6825 SR 50. You can also visit
https://www.facebook.com/GrovelandPD/ to follow police news in the community.