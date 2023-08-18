Members of the community were able to talk to Clermont’s finest at the police department’s recent Coffee with a Cop morning.
The initiative is to make it easy for residents to meet with police in an informal setting where they can feel at ease to chat about any issues they are facing.
Sharing a coffee with a cop is the perfect way to break down barriers, sort out worries and ask our police officers any questions. The latest coffee morning was held at RaceTrac on Highway 27 in Clermont.
Sgt Chris Morris, who organizes the event every couple of months, said: “Coffee with a Cop is very popular. We try to organize our event at different places around the city to make it accessible for everyone.
“We encourage the public to come and ask us anything. It can be specifically about law enforcement, or it can be something completely random, like what do we think about opening a dog park!
“Regular conversation is what we want between ourselves and the public and everyone is always welcome. We like to have our finger on the pulse of what’s really happening in our city, and this is a great way to learn from our residents.”
Marsha Sutherland, owner of MKS Care Services that offers home health care services to special needs children and adults, often attends Coffee with a Cop dates and she says everyone would benefit from attending.
“I am almost always here,” she said. “The police do great work in the community and I always feel like I can talk to them. It’s also a good time to learn about what’s happening in Clermont.
"I truly believe that by attending these events we can let our law enforcement officers know that we care."
Carmine Rizzo from Groveland attends every Coffee with a Cop event he can. “These guys are terrific,” Rizzo said. “They are always happy to talk to me about any subject and I appreciate that.
“Today I came to talk about the recent gun law changes. I always have a different question and now these police officers are more like friends. These coffee mornings are great!”
The Clermont Police Department is located at 3600 US Hwy 27, Clermont. Follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ClermontPD/ for details of upcoming Coffee with a Cop and other community events.