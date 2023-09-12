Qualifying Groveland nonprofit organizations and households could receive a refund on the Non-Ad Valorum Fire Assessment Fees paid during 2022 for Groveland through September 30.
The fire assessment fee was activated last year to support our fire department's operational needs. This year, funds have been allotted to grant refunds to qualifying non-profit organizations, community service agencies and qualifying-income households.
Applications are available at the following Groveland locations:
City Hall, 156 S. Lake Ave; Public Safety ,825 Highway 50 and Marion Baysinger Memorial Library, 756 W. Broad Street.
For more information regarding this application, please call 352-306-6458.