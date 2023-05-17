East Ridge High School Girls Unbeatable

District Champions East Ridge High School Lacrosse team
East Ridge High School girls lacrosse team unbeatable
The ladies of the East Ridge High School lacrosse team are on cloud nine after becoming District Champions for the fourth year running.
The only year they didn’t win since 2019 was 2020 when the Covid pandemic closed down all schools and sporting activities.
To celebrate, team members, school coaches and parents enjoyed a banquet at Legend’s club house in Clermont.
Awards were given out to the team’s outstanding players, including Rookie of the Year Kendal Smigelski, Most Improved Defensive Player Olivia Wolters, Most Improved Offensive player Sophie Clark, Defensive Player of the Year Ava Pike, Offensive Player of the Year Lola Pietrowicz, Most Valuable Player (MVP) Kalina Johnson and the One Knight award Bella Ehlers.
Parents who organized the banquet would like to express their thanks to every one of the small local businesses who donated items for raffle baskets to raise money for the team.
These include Carrabba’s, Ritter’s, Outback Steakhouse, Yummis Frozen Yoghurt and Cafe, Venice Nails and G’s NY Pizza. A special thanks also goes to Debbie and Brianna Porter for their contribution of delicious cookies.