Summer is almost here which means long days out in the Florida sun, kids home from school and visitors from out of state.
It can be a costly time, but luckily, South Lake County is a haven for exciting and fun activities that you don’t even have to pay for!
Here is a list of some of the best days out for free:
HIKING IN NATURE: South Lake County has a stunning natural beauty all of its own, with trails and preserves that are perfect for hiking. In Oakland, the West Orange Trail goes all the way to downtown Winter Garden and is good for hiking or cycling. Also, just down the road in Clermont is a short hike around the Crooked River Preserve just off Lake Louisa Road. Just slightly north, the Palatlakaha Environmental and Agricultural Reserve Park (P.E.A.R) in Leesburg is a 318 acres gem of a place with hiking trails and picnic areas. For more details on the wide range of hikes in Central Florida, visit www.floridahikes.com
LAKERIDGE WINERY and VINEYARDS: Even if you’re not a wine lover, a visit to the Lakeridge Winery is a good time. Every weekend, the winery hosts free concerts in the grounds – all you need to do is to show up with a chair to enjoy the music. If you are a wine lover, you can delight in their free wine tastings that include popular dry reds, sweet white, sparkling wine and even a ruby port. Lakeridge Winery and Vineyards is located at 19239 US Hwy 27, Clermont. For more details about the music calendar, food festivals and wine tasting, call 352-394-8627 or visit www.lakeridgewinery.com
PADDLE BOARDING/KAYAKING: Clermont is famous for its chain of lakes, from Minnehaha to Louisa and Lake Minneola. Residents are also lucky that the area is surrounded by natural waterways and beautiful springs, which are all just right to take a kayak and be at one with nature for an afternoon. There are boat ramps all over the county where you can take your vessel and ride for free, or you can even drive out to the coast and paddle around the Gulf. If you’re really lucky, you might even be joined by a wild dolphin on your trip!
FESTIVALS and EVENTS: The cities in South Lake County often offer free festivals and events for residents and visitors to enjoy not just in the summer but all year round. Waterfront Park in Clermont is a popular place for festivals, walking, biking or even sunbathing and playing on a small beach. Check out places like Mount Dora, Leesburg and Eustis for markets and open-air events. For a list of upcoming events in the South Lake area, go to www.visitlakefl.com or www.lakecountyfl.gov
SHOWCASE OF CITRUS: A stroll around this beautiful citrus farm, billed as ‘Florida’s Fresh Air Attraction,’ is free. Family owned, the only place you can’t visit on the 2500-acre estate is the orange groves right now, but you can pet the farmyard animals and walk around other parts of the farm. If you do want to spend some money, this popular attraction boasts an impressive Monster Truck ride where you can see Bigfoot and wood fairies, and also an Old Time Country Store selling home-made jams, sauces, wines and beers. Showcase of Citrus is located at 15051 Frank Jarrell Road, Clermont. Tel: 352-394-4377 or visit www.showcaseofcitrus.com Booking is recommended for the Monster Truck rides.