Clermont, FL - The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a special showing of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. in room 108 B.
Don Giovanni; K. 527; is an opera in two acts with music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Italian libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte. It is based on the legends of Don Juan, a fictional libertine and seducer, by Spanish writer Tirso de Molina.
Don Giovanni is generally regarded as one of Mozart’s supreme achievements and one of the greatest operas of all time. This is a free program and light refreshments will be provided during the intermission for our guests.
For more information about Opera @ the Library programs and our other special events, please visit our web presence at https://sites.google.com/site/operaatthelibrary/; or contact Dennis Smolarek at 352-536-2275 x2623 and email at operaatcooperlibrary@gmail.com.
Also, Cooper Memorial Library will host a presentation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Cornerstone Hospice of Lake County on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in room 108 (first floor community room) of the library.
This month’s topic is the City of Clermont and the upcoming projects for 2020. Light refreshments will be provided along with your chance to win a door prize! Register for this program and raffle entry with Kristina Grasso at 352-901-0380 or email kgrasso@cshospice.org. This is a free program and everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.
The Cooper Memorial Library is located at 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL 34711. For more information, please contact Dennis Smolarek, Reference Librarian & Adult Programs at 352-536-2275 or email dsmolarek@mylakelibrary.org.