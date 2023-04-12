The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra will present two Spring Serendipity concerts to close its 18th season. The first will be April 20 at The Cross in Mount Dora, located at 4425 County Road 19A in Mount Dora. An April 21 performance will be held at Minneola City Hall, located at 800 US-27 North in Minneola.
The season finale will start with Johann Strauss Jr.’s vibrant “Voices of Spring,” followed by singer Aleksandra Vargas with “O Mio Babbino Caro” and “La Vie en Rose.” In the latter piece, she will be joined by trumpetist John DePaola. Then, the music of Johann Strauss Jr. will return with “Die Fledermaus Overture.” This will be followed by internationally acclaimed tenor Marco Romano, singing “O Sole Mio” brightening the stage for Strauss’s “Roses from the South” to end the first half.