Portillo’s, the restaurant famous for it’s Chicago-style street food, is coming to Clermont! The restaurant will be located in a new development on Highway 50, about a mile east of the US27/Highway 50 intersection. It will be a garage themed restaurant with an outdoor patio and the brands signature double drive-thru lanes to accommodate off-premise guests. When the new restaurant opens later this year, guests can expect to enjoy Portillo’s signature menu items like Chicago-style hot dogs, famous Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers and Portillo’s famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s will begin hiring managers and shift leaders soon – visit www.portillos.com/careers for more information.
Flying Scissors Salon and Spa in Clermont recently won two major industry awards at a ceremony in Pennsylvania. At the international awards, sponsored by the High Performance Salon Academy, Flying Scissors won the Mission of the Year Award for salons who reach out and help in the community. They also won a second award for reaching more than $1million in revenue. Salon owner Giovanny Andrade said: “We are both honored and humbled to receive our awards. We are celebrating 15 years in Clermont in August and we consider it a blessing to be able to serve our wonderful community. Our clients really touch our lives.”
Mission Inn Resort & Club, an MMI Hotel Group property located in Howey-in-the-Hills, recently announced the appointment of Art Fasano as its new director of sales. Fasano, who has over 25 years of experience in hospitality, will manage and oversee the hotel’s sales operations. He previously was task force director of sales and marketing for Sage Hospitality Group, leading sales operations for Renaissance Atlanta Midtown Hotel and Sheraton Austin at the Capitol in Texas.
South Lake High School’s Vita Musica under the direction of Ariel Bermitz Beahan (2021 BMOF ED) performed central State MPA for the first time Post Covid and for only the second time in the history of the program. They performed May the Road Rise to Meet You” by Victor C.Johnson, Ten Thousand Miles by Ruth Morris Gray and Dies Iriae by D.Farrell Smith. The students received excellent critique feedback to bring back to school this year.
Discover New Concept Beauty, a new beauty bar that recently opened in Clermont. Owner Deanna Alejandro and her staff offer all sorts of beauty services including flawless brows, facials, permanent jewlery and radiant skin. Call for a full list of all their services and to book an apppintment on 352-989-4812. New Concept Beauty is located at 2560 Highway 50 Suite 107, Clermont and for more information, visit www.newconceptbeautybar.com
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to news@clermontnewsleader.com