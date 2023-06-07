Evander Turner, a 14-year-old 8th grade student from Pinecrest Lakes Academy in Clermont, was one of nine Florida students competing in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee. At the 94th annual event, held May 30–June 1 in Maryland, Turner made it to round four. Another Florida student, Dev Shah, from Largo, won the national contest.
Gray Middle School’s new athletic field has been officially opened! The City of Groveland joined forces with Lake County Schools and local businesses to build the 110,00- square foot dream field. The field, which dates back close to a century, had become an eyesore and was practically unusable due to a lack of funds needed to maintain it. Local firms Boykin Construction, JSJ Unlimited LLC, Steel Worx, Bethel farms, LifeSoils and Randolph Outdoor LLC, all provided materials and the manpower to make this field a reality. Lake County Schools and the City of Groveland have agreed that the field will be shared by Gray Middle School students and the local Pop Warner Football and Cheer group.
Superior Property Inspectors recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted with the South Lake Chamber of Commerce. Husband and wife team Keith and Jennifer Jones offer a large array of residential, loan, insurance and other ancillary inspection services. Their home inspection services include a 4-point Inspection process to focus on the potential major risks, particularly in properties that are over 20 years old. To schedule a consultation, call 352-973-2105
Tracey Cottrell, SECO Energy’s corporate security and risk management specialist, has been elected to the Sunshine 811 board of directors. As an 18-year SECO employee, Cottrell has extensive experience in both the utility industry and working with the Florida Sunshine 811 statewide underground utility locating system. Cottrell previously was involved with strategic planning and served as vice-chair for two years on the 811 board’s Damage Prevention Committee. The Sunshine 811 system was enacted to reduce damage to facilities owned by utilities across the state.
Lukas Losen, of Howey-in-the-Hills, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, located at Fayetteville, Arkansas