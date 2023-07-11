Former model and Gray Collective Bridal owner Cassidy Gray Henshaw celebrated her store’s 6th anniversary with a new name and direction. At the store’s official re-launch June 24, Henshaw revealed a new name, Gray Collective boutique. The new store will showcase everything from clothes, jewelry, shoes, gift items and all things fashionable.While the bridal aspect of the store has been phased-out, there are also plans to add denim, shape wear and swim wear fashions to the extensive collection. Gray Collective will also offer private shopping parties as well as the store’s popular GC Style Club. Gray Collective Boutique is located at 712 West Montrose Street in Clermont. For more information, visit the website at www.ShopGrayCollective.com
Clermont Republican Mike Levine officially announced his campaign July 5 to represent Florida’s 26th House District in the legislature. Levine said: “Florida, I am here for you. Together, let us rise above establishment control of our legislature, give the grassroots a voice in government and stand firm in our freedom. Join me on this journey as we build a stronger, more prosperous Florida that future generations will be proud to call home.”
The Clermont Woman's Club recently awarded $1,500.00 scholarships to three graduates from South Lake area high schools. Carol Spaldi, Scholarship Chairman presented the awards to graduates Lauren Mickens-Lake Minneola HS Natalie Ferguson-East Ridge HS and Grace Flynn-South Lake HS. Congratulations and best wishes from the Clermont Woman's Club! The Clermont Woman's Club is a Federated Woman's Club chartered in 1927. It is a non-profit
service organization and by fundraising throughout the year, they are able to support international, national and local charities. They meet on the first Tuesday of each month (September through May) at 12:30pm at their clubhouse 655 W Broome St. & 7th St., Clermont. For information see www.clermontwomansclub.org.
June 29, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell and five other individuals to the Statewide Drug Policy Advisory Council. The others are Melanie Brown-Woofter, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Pastor Dean Inserra, Rabbi Meir Kessler and Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco. Born in Eustis, Grinnell was elected sheriff in 2016 and serves on the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission and Lake-Sumter State College Foundation Board of Directors.
The qualifying period for Groveland’s municipal election ended June 16. Incumbent Vice Mayor Mike Radzik and Council Member Richard Skyzinski were unopposed, so there will be no city elections this year. Radzik, who represents District 2, and Skyzinski, who represents District 4, will be sworn into their new terms at the Nov. 20 city council meeting. Radzik was first elected to the city council in 2010 and previously served as mayor. Skyzinski was appointed to the council in November 2022 after having served on the city’s Charter Review Committee in addition to the Planning and Zoning Board.
