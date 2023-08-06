A family who lost their home to fire and who felt threatened for their lives have started a new life in Clermont, thanks to the city’s New Beginning’s program.
New Beginnings of Central Florida is dedicated to helping the homeless and those less fortunate in South Lake County to restart their lives.
In a recent graduation ceremony, Lorraine and Isaiah Jackson were honored with gifts, cards, flowers, and a thrift store voucher to celebrate.
The couple fled Jacksonville with their daughter after their home was deliberately burned down and they were physically threatened. They had to pick-up everything they owned to escape with no plans to ensure their safety.
“We moved to Orlando even though we were homeless without any planned housing and childcare,” said Lorraine Jackson. “We were in a terrible financial bind. We did not know where to turn.”
The family found New Beginnings when they moved to Clermont, and they were offered guidance counseling, work, and mentorship to help them escape from their nightmare.
“They helped us find housing,” said Jackson. “With their connections and support, I was able to find good paying work while I have started back to school to pursue a college degree from Lake Sumter State College.
“New Beginnings took us from a dark scary place to be able to take care of ourselves and I am really pleased, proud and honored to graduate from their rehabilitation program. I now have bright hope for our future.”
Steve Smith, New Beginnings Co-Founder, said: “At New Beginnings, we believe that those who want to transform their lives can do so with the many resources we provide.
“We provide free counseling, life skills, financial literacy, access to a computer, and job preparedness training, all of which lead to a path of stable employment and affordable housing.”
New Beginnings mentor and counselor Jeremy Elliott said: “The first time I met with Lorraine and Isaiah, we were instantly connected.
“Our team opens the door for people like the Jacksons who need help and hope. We met every week to help them through their roller coaster of problems and challenges to start a new life safely and successfully.”
New Beginnings of Central Florida is a 501-C3 non-profit faith-based ministry.
For more information, call 352-404-6946 or visit their Thrift Store at 415 Citrus Tower Boulevard in Clermont, FL 34711. Visit: www.nbcfl.org. and follow them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/NewBeginningsofCentralFlorida/.