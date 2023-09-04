Date: 9/1/2023
Opponent: The First Academy
Final Score: The First Academy 21 South Lake High School 20
Place: SLHS Eagle Stadium
Game Summary: The Eagles lost a close one at the First Academy this past Friday
night 21-20. Costly turnovers in the first half and stalled drives in the third quarter kept
the Eagles from a victory. On the Offensive side of the ball Kevens Charles had a 110
all - purpose yards a touchdown and a 2 point conversion. Marcel Walker had a 99 yard
kick off return for a touchdown and 200 all- purpose yards. Malik Holman, Tristian Faulk,
Jesse Barker, and Tyson Williams stood out on defense.
Date of Next Game: 9/15 District Opener Ocala West Port