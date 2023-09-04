pic

Jr Marcel Walker during his 99-yard KO Return for a touchdown vs The First Academy this past weekend.

Date: 9/1/2023

Opponent: The First Academy

Final Score: The First Academy 21 South Lake High School 20

Place: SLHS Eagle Stadium

Game Summary: The Eagles lost a close one at the First Academy this past Friday

night 21-20. Costly turnovers in the first half and stalled drives in the third quarter kept

the Eagles from a victory. On the Offensive side of the ball Kevens Charles had a 110

all - purpose yards a touchdown and a 2 point conversion. Marcel Walker had a 99 yard

kick off return for a touchdown and 200 all- purpose yards. Malik Holman, Tristian Faulk,

Jesse Barker, and Tyson Williams stood out on defense.

Date of Next Game: 9/15 District Opener Ocala West Port

