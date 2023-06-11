Rowing teams from all over the state braved the choppy waters of Lake Minneola to attend the Lake County Rowing Association’s Leader of the Lake Invitational Regatta.
Despite the gray skies, Master Crew teams from Gainesville, Jacksonville, Sarasota, Vero Beach, Hollywood, Inverness, Palm Beach, Orlando, Indian Harbor and Windermere came prepared for battle with 103 boats.
More than 200 athletes and coaches participated in both individual and team categories with dozens of spectators cheering them on.
The adult racing teams from Sarasota County and Jacksonville flexed their muscles as the dominate large teams. The emerging adult team from Lake County dominated the novice regatta racing events.
New LCRA pair partners included Christina Arthur and Jenn Clutts. Women's Pair Team are making waves this year, by taking Gold as they prepare to race at Nationals in July.
The Sarasota County Rowing Club swept the Gold medal in the Women's 8+ and received top Master Series points of the day.
LCRA also took Gold in the Women's Novice 8 person for the 3rd consecutive year of Sprint Racing.
Tom English of the Orlando Rowing Club took home another Gold in the Men's Novice Race. Julio Sanchez of Vero Beach Rowing, took Gold in the men’s single race.
LCRA Men's 4-person team, stroked by Robert Meyer was the upset of the day, taking Gold over Sarasota by half a second.
LCRA Vice President Dana Lancaster Kelly, said: “The adult racing teams from Sarasota County and Jacksonville flexed their muscles as dominated the large teams. The emerging adult team at Lake County dominated the Novice racing events. We are extremely proud to have launched our very first para-athlete event with several races.”
LCRA Director of Rowing Keith Young said that the organization is hosting several summer camps this year for kids.
He said: “We offer camps that are held throughout the summer and are available to all students who are currently enrolled in grades 7-12. We row with people from across Central Florida and the world, with all ages and experience levels.”
There are three primary summer camps this summer 2023. LCRA offers a Youth Learn to Row Camp for 8th to 12th grade with no experience necessary. They offer a High School Small Boat Performance Camp for rowers and coxswain with some experience and a Middle School Camp for rowers and coxswain with some experience. LCRA is affiliated with the United States Rowing Association, Florida Scholastic Rowing Association and the Florida Masters Rowing Association.
The Lake County Rowing Association was founded in 2011 in partnership with the City of Clermont and the Lake County Tourism Board.
It was launched as a non-profit with the goal of promoting rowing in Lake County while also encouraging people from across the nation to visit our beautiful lakes and waterways.
Top priorities for the Lake County Rowing Association are to help introduce the sport to middle school age student athletes, to help grow the competitive high school age student-athlete program to compete at the state and national levels and to develop both recreational and competitive adult rowing programs.
They row with athletes from across Central Florida and the world, with all ages and experience levels, and members will be hosting the Leader of the Lake Headrace Regatta in October for youth teams.
Other upcoming LCRA events include a race for youth and adults on July 29 & 30 in Daytona, FL, and a US Rowing Masters National Championship for adults on July 21 in Indianapolis, IN.
LCRA is located near Downtown Clermont, Florida on beautiful Lake Minneola next to Victory Pointe.
For more information, call: 352-432-8027, visit: www.rowlcra.org and https://www.facebook.com/RowLCRA. Email: rowingdirector@rowlcra.org.