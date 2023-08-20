The future of Clermont’s Winn-Dixie is uncertain after supermarket giant ALDI announced it is acquiring the chain of stores as part of its growth in the southeast.
ALDI also announced August 16 that it is buying Harveys Supermarket locations as the company doubles down on expansion plans as one of the country’s fastest-growing grocers.
ALDI has been committed to continued growth in Florida. With 209 ALDI stores and 8 more slated to open by the end of 2023 in Florida, the company has invested more than $1.5B in the state and created more than 3,900 jobs to date.
Despite many retail stores closing due to harsh economic conditions, ALDI is doubling down on its expansion plans. This southeast acquisition involves 400 stores in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
The transaction supports the company’s long-term growth strategy across the US, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end.
While it is not clear what plans ALDI has for Clermont’s Winn-Dixie, the company has suggested that if it stays the same, it will remain the same friendly, neighborhood grocery store.
“ALDI will operate Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores with the same level of care and focus on quality and service, as we also evaluate which locations will convert to the ALDI format to better support the neighborhoods we’ll now have the privilege of serving,” said ALDI CEO Jason Hart.
“For those stores we do not convert, our intention is that these continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores.”
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.