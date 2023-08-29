Clermont, FL (34711)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy. Thunderstorms likely, accompanied by heavy rainfall at times. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 77F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.