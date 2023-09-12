A Sergeant at Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont has been arrested for domestic battery.
Polk deputies arrested 35-year-old Wilmer Henriquez of Polk County after he had a physical altercation with a female victim.
He was charged with domestic violence battery, a first-degree misdemeanor. Mr. Henriquez is a Sergeant at Lake Correctional Institution, a Florida Department of Corrections facility.
Deputies responded to a home in Northeast Polk County Monday evening, September 11, 2023, where a woman said Henriquez grabbed her arm during an argument about messages she did not like on Henriquez’ cell phone.
Both persons involved in the argument acknowledged that Mr. Henriquez grabbed the victim by the arm. The victim stated she experienced pain during the altercation and that the grabbing of her arm was against her will.
According to the affidavit, there was no hitting and there were no injuries sustained that required medical treatment.
Mr. Henriquez was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail. Staff of the Florida Department of Corrections was notified of the arrest.