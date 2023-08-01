About 300 new teachers gathered July 25 for “Launch into Lake,” a professional learning conference for instructional staff members joining Lake County Schools.
“Districts throughout Florida and around the country have faced significant challenges recruiting and retaining teachers,” said Dr. Tiffany Scott, director of professional learning in Lake. “We are fortunate to have recruited some of the best.”
An opening ceremony kicked off the two-day conference at Tavares Middle School, with Superintendent Diane Kornegay and other district leaders speaking to the new teachers. The event concluded with a final message from Jessica Noblin, Lake County Schools Teacher of the Year.
Vendors and college representatives, as well as several district department representatives, were on hand to provide information on how teachers with temporary certificates can meet eligibility requirements with the Florida Department of Education to move to a professional certificate. They also offered information for those interested in pursuing advanced degrees.
Lake County Schools is still looking to fill about 65 more instructional positions. Virtual interviews are being scheduled weekly on “Work in Lake Wednesdays.”