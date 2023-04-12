Clermont snowbird Ruth Borsky maintains her Florida home to escape the freezing cold winters of Syracuse, N.Y. Soon to be 84, she is very active in the Heritage Hills neighborhood and with the Clermont Jewish community. She also remains active with clubs and her pursuit to help children attend summer camp. She does this through a special fund created in honor of her late son.

Funds are raised with donations from family, friends and acquaintances.

