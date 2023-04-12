Clermont snowbird Ruth Borsky maintains her Florida home to escape the freezing cold winters of Syracuse, N.Y. Soon to be 84, she is very active in the Heritage Hills neighborhood and with the Clermont Jewish community. She also remains active with clubs and her pursuit to help children attend summer camp. She does this through a special fund created in honor of her late son.
Funds are raised with donations from family, friends and acquaintances.
“My son, Theodore ‘Teddy’ Elliott Borsky, died at the age of 23 in late January 1993 while away at college,” she said, which left her devastated and distraught. However, from that tragedy arose a blessing. “So many people loved Teddy and made monetary donations in his memory that I was overwhelmed.”
That led to her wanting to perpetuate his memory in a meaningful way.
“I decided to establish a fund that would send needy children to camp for free during the summers,” Borsky said. “This decision was twofold. Teddy participated in all outdoor sports including rugby, football, baseball and soccer. He loved to play outside as a child and moved on to high school sports and in college culminating in being selected as Captain of the All-State Rugby Team his senior year while at college in Albany, N.Y.”
The notion of providing funding for children of need to be able to go to summer camp came from her own experience.
“When I was a teenager, I was allowed to go to Sleep Away Camp Lakeland, in Angola, N.Y., on Lake Erie along with my three brothers.” (Note: One brother is Larry H. Oskin, writer of this article.) “We went to camp on charity money donated to the Buffalo Jewish Federation on Delaware Avenue,” she said.
At the time, her father worked three jobs to make ends meet. Her mother worked part time, when possible, and hitchhiked to work.
“Money for summer camp was not in the budget,” said Borsky. “Mom knew that we needed a Jewish camp experience, rather than be in the hot city with only the neighborhood kids and the public library for reading adventures. So, she applied to the Federation for help.”
Thus, for Borsky, establishing the Teddy Borsky Fund became her “payback time.”
“My camp fund is based now in the Buffalo JCC in the Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies, where it all began. We have sent boys and girls to summer camp based on financial need,” said Borsky. The first child to go to camp was the product of a failed marriage. “When I told my brothers this girl’s needs, they sent money for her to buy clothes, especially ‘Sabbath whites.’ On the Sabbath at camp everyone wears white clothing right down to their socks.”
During COVID-19, Camp Lakeland was closed and sold; an alternate camp, Camp Seneca Lake, Penn Yan, N.Y., also suspended operations.
“We have switched funds for our children to Camp Centerland Day Camp in Western, New York,” she said. “There are many working parents that there is a need to help and send these children to fresh air fun.”
Borsky adds, “I create beaded jewelry and beaded hats to help perpetuate the Teddy Borsky Camp Fund. All of the purchases are made out with donation checks to the Teddy Fund of the Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies at the JCC Jewish Federation in Getzville, N.Y. All my supplies and ‘sales’ are donations to this fund. I do not take any money for my efforts.”
When she was 16, Borsky became the Camp Lakeland director’s babysitter for two children. Each summer thereafter, she worked as an assistant counselor, then counselor, for several years.
“When I was in line for head unit director of the Senior Girls at camp, I had a career decision to make,” she said. “New York State decided that if teachers committed to getting their master’s degree in three years, they could have permanent certification. I was graduating from Buffalo State College that year and this was a once in a lifetime offer. So, I went on in college and left camping behind.”
In 1961 she began her master’s program with six credits offered in international education studies by studying programs in Switzerland, Germany, France, England, Norway and Sweden. This was made possible in part from an accident that happened to her when 7 years old, having been run over by a car, which left her unconscious for five days and with a broken back.
“The settlement in this case was to give me $1,000 at the age of 21. This paid for the six college credits. However, I ran out of money as meals were not paid for in the program,” she said. “I was fortunate to room with a girl from Syracuse, who offered to lend me the money I would need until I could pay her back.”
Later, that same friend arranged a blind date with Donald Borsky. The couple married Aug. 1, 1964.
Borsky then finished the last of her college credits and began teaching.
The couple knew they wanted children, but she suffered a couple of miscarriages. They adopted a son and daughter, Teddy and Susan. Eventually she got pregnant again and had Jonathan, who was born prematurely.
After Jonathan started school, she returned to teaching.
“I retired from teaching in 1999, two years after my husband retired,” Borsky said. “Now we were free to visit our grandsons on Long Island.”
They enjoyed nearly nine years before he died in 2008. That led to her becoming a snowbird.
“I accepted an offer from a friend to visit her in Florida. On the way home, I visited my youngest brother, Larry, in Clermont,” she said. “He suggested that I get my own home near him. I did that and now split my time between Syracuse in the summer and fall as well as in Florida for the winters.”
For more information about the Teddy Borsky Fund, email Ruth139@aol.com.