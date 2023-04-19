Clermont teen Leland Mergillano is heading out of state this summer to star in a new movie alongside Superman actor Dean Cain.
Mergillano, 16, will be spending a week in Bridgeport, West Virginia, filming the movie “Film Camp,” which also stars actor Eddie McClintock, known for his role as Pete Lattimer in the TV series “Warehouse 13.”
“Film Camp,” produced by JCFilms Studios in Orlando, is about a group of teens who attend a summer camp that their parents had attended. The camp faces closure due to financial difficulties, so the teenagers devise a plan to save the camp by making videos and movies.
This will be the fourth film that Mergillano has acted in alongside Dean Cain, and he said he can’t wait for June 10–17 to begin work on the movie, which is expected to take just one week to film.
“I am thrilled to be working with Dean Cain again,” said Mergillano. “He is such an awesome guy, who is funny, quick witted and really down to earth. I’m very fortunate to be spending a week filming with both him and Eddie McClintock.”
Mergillano, who is home schooled and lives in Clermont with his mom Rosie, dad Marlon and sister Teralyn, 17, started acting on stage at the age of seven when he won a role in “The Sound of Music,” produced by Premier Youth Theatre in Clermont.
He then starred in a production of “Alice in Wonderland” by Caponi’s Cannolis School of the Arts in Minneola before joining the JCFilms Studios Production Club to pursue film roles.
Since joining JCFilms Studios, Mergillano has starred in three faith-based movies with Dean Cain, including “Miracle in Manchester,” “Ghost Trader” and” Losing to Win.”
While here, he registered for Film Camp this summer, which is for kids aged 12–16 who have an interest in faith and family films, to attend a camp and to be cast in a real-life movie about a film camp.
In “Film Camp,” Mergillano plays Carson, whose mom has passed away. He lives with his aunt and attends the film camp to honor her, but gets caught up in helping to save the camp from financial ruin.
“I already love my character,” Mergillano said. “He’s a bit of a complex character with a poignant backstory. After I had auditioned for the part by sending my résumé and headshot to the producers, I was immediately given the role – I was over the moon.”
He added, “To be in the same movie with the likes of Dean Cain and Eddie McClintock, who also appeared in early editions of ‘Friends,’ is amazing. I always learn something new from Dean and I am sure Eddie will be on hand to help too. It’s a great opportunity.”
It appears that the sky’s the limit for Mergillano.
“I think that one day I would like to have a career in acting, although I also would like to be a pilot like my dad, so we shall have to see. In an ideal world maybe I can do both – who knows?”
Mom Rosie Mergillano said, “We are all so proud of Leland. He works so hard in everything he does – he’s such a star in everything he does. He still loves doing community theater as well as movies, so we shall see where this takes him.”