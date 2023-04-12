If you have COVID-19 at-home test kits that show they’re expired, don’t throw them out!
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has been extending expiration dates as the manufacturers have been monitoring their FDA-approved products’ shelf-life and stability, and many of them are holding up.
For example, I have an iHealth test kit with an expiration date of Aug. 11, 2022, that is still viable, with a new expiration date of May 11, 2023.
According to the FDA, “An extended expiration date means the manufacturer provided data showing that the shelf-life is longer than was known when the test was first authorized.”
Scroll to bottom of that page, where you can enter the product name. Then, click “Expiration Date: See link for list of updated expiration dates.” An Adobe Acrobat PDF should open up, and you can do a search for the lot number on your test kit box. Easy peasy.