Lake County Schools is looking for new members to join its Career and Technical Education (CTE) Advisory Committee.
The committee is made up of local business and community professionals, teachers, students, administrators and parents.
The committee specifically needs leaders in the fields of culinary, health care, construction, engineering/gaming/web design, digital and TV media, early childhood, entrepreneurship/marketing and agriculture/horticulture.
CTE promotes academic advancement by providing job training and employability skills. Middle school CTE courses allow students to explore career pathways, and high school career-themed courses provide pathways to those careers, including opportunities for professional certifications.
Interested? Contact Dolores Gonzalez-Block at 352-253-6770 or Gonzalez-BlockD@lake.k12.fl.us. To register to attend the next meeting, 8 a.m., April 20, at Lake Minneola High School.