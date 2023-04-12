Did you hear? Effective April 7, the Lake County government imposed a burn ban throughout the county until further notice. The ban is being put in place due to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) rating exceeding 500 for more than three weeks, making it necessary to take proactive measures to ensure public safety, according to the county.
“Lake County has not received significant rainfall over an extended period, causing surrounding counties to impose similar bans on open burning,” the county said in a news release. “The Burn Ban will prohibit burning of yard debris, land for any reason, recreational fires and unauthorized piles of debris not approved by the Florida Division of Forestry.”