The City of Clermont Ordinance Section 50 established in 1983 clearly states what yard, tree and construction debris will be collected, but an increasing volume left each week has led staff to tighten up enforcement.

The city will only collect debris piles that comply with the ordinance. Property owners who leave debris in violation of the ordinance will receive a bright green courtesy notice spelling out what is and is not allowed. Continued violations will be reported to the Code Enforcement Department and may result in fines.

