The City of Clermont Ordinance Section 50 established in 1983 clearly states what yard, tree and construction debris will be collected, but an increasing volume left each week has led staff to tighten up enforcement.
The city will only collect debris piles that comply with the ordinance. Property owners who leave debris in violation of the ordinance will receive a bright green courtesy notice spelling out what is and is not allowed. Continued violations will be reported to the Code Enforcement Department and may result in fines.
Tree debris must be no more than 4 feet long and 6 inches in diameter.
All leaves, small limbs and bushes are to be bagged and weigh no more than 50 pounds each.
Piles and bags should be neatly stacked by the curb and at least four feet from objects such as mailboxes, water meters or low tree branches, so it is easily accessible by the collection equipment.
Tree removals require a permit from the Planning and Development Department located in Clermont City Hall, 685 W. Montrose Street.
Any debris resulting from work by a contractor must be removed by that contractor or by the property owner at their expense.
Construction debris, such as drywall, bricks, concrete, lumber and carpet, will not be collected.
Collection of debris created during a weather event with a state-determined emergency declaration will be collected for the duration of the emergency order.
If you have any questions, please call 352-241-0178 or visit Public Services at www.Clermontfl.gov and look for Sanitation.