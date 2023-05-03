In the many animal shelters of South Lake Florida, senior dogs are often left for months or even years waiting for their forever home.
It’s a cruel fact that many of them don’t get to enjoy their last days being spoilt by loving families because people just don’t want to adopt older dogs.
Polka Dogz Pet Rescue, a South Lake animal shelter, wants to change those sad statistics while also changing people’s perceptions of adopting seniors.
Co-founder Aaron Stein said: “People are essentially weak when it comes to senior dogs. I don’t believe that they have the courage to take on an older dog because they are afraid of the cost, the extra work and the heartache.
“Yes, the odds of a senior dog passing away sooner after adopting them are high, but what people don’t think about is the difference that they can make to their last days on earth by providing them with a loving home.”
Polka Dogz, is based in Howey-in-the-Hills but staff take in dogs from all over Florida. They specialize in the rehabilitation of seniors and special needs dogs, while finding them homes as quickly as possible.
In 2022, Polka Dogz was able to facilitate 169 adoptions, but the need for foster and forever families grows every year, along with the bills it takes to rescue the dogs and to take care of medical problems.
“It costs a lot of money to run a rescue,” said Stein. “There are so many bills that the fees we get from adoption aren’t enough to cover all of our overheads. It’s been incredibly busy this year already.
“We have taken in 19 dogs from hoarding situations in the past few months, most of which are seniors with serious medical needs arising from severe neglect. Thankfully, we have wonderful donors, but we are always looking for more financial help.”
To help generate much needed funds, Polka Dogz has been selected as a beneficiary of the Winn Dixie Community Bag Program to celebrate May’s National Pet Month.
Polka Dogz will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.99 reusable community bag is purchased at Clermont’s Winn Dixie store at 684 East Highway 50 throughout the whole month of May.
Shoppers outside of Clermont can also give their support by purchasing a Community Bag at any Winn Dixie, Fresco y Mas, or Harvey’s location and using the attached Giving Tag to direct the donation to Polka Dogz.
“We are very grateful to Winn Dixie for making us a part of their Community Bag Program,” said Stein. “By taking part, we hope to raise funds and awareness of the dogs we have in the shelter, and of seniors in general.
“We get dogs in who have been abandoned by their owners because they are incontinent, or they can’t be bothered to look after a more needy, older dog. I can’t imagine how awful that experience is for the animal.
“If we can raise awareness with the public that these dogs are worth giving a home to, that’s half the job. I always say to someone to imagine being put in a nursing home when you’re older and then that might give an insight into how a senior feels being dumped at a shelter.”
Stein said that there are four main ways to help the rescue. Personal donations are always welcome, volunteers and foster families are always needed and of course, people to adopt the animals are essential.
Polka Dogz Pet Rescue is a registered 501 (c) (3) organization whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs while educating the community on responsible dog ownership.
To learn more about Polka Dogz and to get involved, visit www.polkadogz.org or by calling Aaron Stein on 352 571 0032.