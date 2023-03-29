The most recent Groveland City Council meeting celebrated the growth and success of their businesses, law enforcement officers and first responders. In addition, two development projects in the fast-growing community received approval to move forward.

The city council approved an ordinance regarding the Sunstone Community Development District with a four-year plan to strategically develop 732 acres. This was approved with additional city guidelines to protect the timing, utilities, landscape, environment and recreational needs. This property is located north of the turnpike, west of State Road 19 and south of South Dewey Robbins Road.

