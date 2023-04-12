Rain barrels can be

Rain barrels can be a great way to reduce reliance on tap water and divert rainwater runoff in the yard to good use.

 Courtesy UF/IFAS Lake County Extension Service.

As spring turns into summer, we feel, most keenly, the desire to garden, whether ornamentals or edibles. Regardless of what you grow, the common denominator is water. All living things require a sustainable, uncontaminated water source.

Water is so precious that the nine principles of Florida Friendly Landscaping™ focus on water conservation. Three of these principles address water directly: the reduction of stormwater runoff, protecting the waterfront and watering efficiently. Wise use of water is something each of us who garden can practice through rainwater harvesting with rain barrels.

Recommended for you