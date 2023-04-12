As spring turns into summer, we feel, most keenly, the desire to garden, whether ornamentals or edibles. Regardless of what you grow, the common denominator is water. All living things require a sustainable, uncontaminated water source.
Water is so precious that the nine principles of Florida Friendly Landscaping™ focus on water conservation. Three of these principles address water directly: the reduction of stormwater runoff, protecting the waterfront and watering efficiently. Wise use of water is something each of us who garden can practice through rainwater harvesting with rain barrels.
Placing five-gallon buckets around the yard is a rudimentary, if unsightly, way to collect rainwater. Water collected this way may attract mosquitoes and other bugs, contributing to the larger problem of backyard pests.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District suggests a more efficient approach by creating a rain barrel out of a 55-gallon drum. Water enters the barrel either by traveling down a roof into a gutter or by open catchment.
Water from the roof carries debris from the roof and shingles. The University of Florida does not recommend using this water for edibles, but it is fine for ornamentals.
Open catchment is a much larger opening at the top of the barrel, and rainwater flows directly into the barrel (no gutter) without picking up debris from other surfaces. This water may be used on edibles. This is still a very basic water catchment system that, with some alteration, can be a reliable garden resource.
First, determine if your homeowners association (HOA) allows rain barrels or barrels with stipulations. Stipulations may determine where you place the barrel, and that may determine how your barrels fills with water.
Next, consider how you intend to use the water and how much water you need. For most home ornamental gardens in small backyard gardens, a 55-gallon drum attached to a gutter is sufficient. But if you want to wash the car, water ornamentals and water a vegetable garden, you may need more than one barrel.
One inch of rain on a 1,000-square-foot roof results in 600 gallons of water. A 55-gallon barrel will fill in less than 10 minutes.
All barrels should be food grade. Barrels previously containing chemicals could leech into the water, affecting your health. Use a ¾” brass hose bib placed 4” from the bottom of the barrel to clear any sediment. Regardless of whether gutter fed or open catchment, filter the water flow with a mesh screen.
Rain barrels are gravity fed. The higher you place your rain barrels, the heavier the water will flow when using a soaker hose or drip irrigation and the easier it is to position a watering can.
Make sure to support the base of the barrel on a sturdy base, such as concrete block. Do not support the barrel on a dirt platform, as water overflow will erode the soil around the base, eventually tipping the barrel. A 55-gallon barrel weighs approximately 458 pounds when full.
Other alterations to a basic rain barrel include chemical and biological control of mosquitoes, overflow control, sequencing multiple barrels, painting a barrel and barrel maintenance.
This is much easier than you think. Fortunately, a rain barrel class covering all topics will be held Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension Service, located at 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares.
Attendees can receive a Southwest Florida Water Management District-approved rain barrel for $65.
Jamie Daugherty is the Residential Horticulture Agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office based in Tavares. Questions? Email lakemg@ifas.ufl.edu or call 352-343-4101.
