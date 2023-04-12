Kim Kahana, one of Hollywood’s most prolific stunt performers and action choreographers, is featured in a film about his legendary life. The film, titled “Kim Kahana: The Man Who Changed Hollywood,” was produced by George Buzzeo, stars James Level and tells the story of Kahana, who performed hundreds of stunts in movies and TV programs before he operated his stunt school in Groveland.
Now 94, Kahana is a decorated veteran who served in the Korean War before pursuing a stunt career in Hollywood. He has appeared in movies that include “Planet of the Apes” and “Smokey and the Bandit” and TV classics, such as “Mission Impossible” and “Magnum, P.I.” For many years, he was actor Charles Bronson’s stunt double.
At a recent Groveland City Council meeting, Mayor Evelyn Wilson opened by sharing a proclamation noting that “April 1 marked the debut of the new film titled ‘Kim Kahana: The Man Who Changed Hollywood.’”
A presentation was made to Kim and Sandra Kahana and their team from the Kim Khana Stunt & Film School, and Kim Kahana was honored for training over 15,000 actors and actresses to become professional stunt people, while living in Groveland. Kim Kahana, Sr. was born in Hawaii and grew up in California. He first became a Samoan fire dancer and entertainer with a European dance troupe. Kahana then served in the Korean War from 1950 to 1953, earning silver and bronze stars as well as two purple hearts. Kahana’s Stunt & Film School prepares students to become professional, creative and technical craftsmen in the motion picture and television industries.
Buzzeo, a New York producer, said much of the documentary film was shot at Kahana’s Groveland stunt school, in addition to in Orlando and New York City.