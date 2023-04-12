Groveland City Council

At its recent meeting, the Groveland City Council presented a proclamation honoring 94-year-old Kim Kahana, who was a Hollywood stunt performer before opening a stunt performer school in Groveland.

Kim Kahana, one of Hollywood’s most prolific stunt performers and action choreographers, is featured in a film about his legendary life. The film, titled “Kim Kahana: The Man Who Changed Hollywood,” was produced by George Buzzeo, stars James Level and tells the story of Kahana, who performed hundreds of stunts in movies and TV programs before he operated his stunt school in Groveland.

Now 94, Kahana is a decorated veteran who served in the Korean War before pursuing a stunt career in Hollywood. He has appeared in movies that include “Planet of the Apes” and “Smokey and the Bandit” and TV classics, such as “Mission Impossible” and “Magnum, P.I.” For many years, he was actor Charles Bronson’s stunt double.

