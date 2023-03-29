HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS – The Lake County History Day annual competition involving teachers and students from schools across the county was held at Tavares Middle School on March 4. This year’s program asked middle and high school students to research a topic related to the theme “Frontiers in History” and create a project on people, places or ideas.

District competitors were identified from a pool of contestants who competed at school contests throughout the county. Projects were entered from East Ridge High School, Mount Dora Middle School, Real Life Christian Academy, Round Lake Charter School, Tavares Middle School, Umatilla Middle School and Windy Hill Middle School.

