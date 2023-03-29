Lake County officials

Lake County officials recently visited state officials in Tallahassee in advance of the upcoming legislative session. From left, Chris Carmody, Lake County lobbyist and attorney with GrayRobinson, P.A.; Sen. Dennis Baxley; Lake County Chairman Kirby Smith; Lake County Manager Jennifer Barker and Angie Langley, government relations consultant.

 Courtesy Langley Consulting Group.

A delegation consisting of Lake County Board of Commissioners Chair Kirby Smith; County Manager Jennifer Barker; attorney-lobbyist Chris Carmody; and Angie Langley, CEO of Langley Consulting Group, recently traveled to Tallahassee to present the county’s priorities in advance of the upcoming legislative session that begins April 10.

Their priorities for the growing county of 400,000 residents include requests for funding the following projects:

