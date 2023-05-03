The Lake County Library System will once again offer its annual Food for Fines initiative to library patrons through May 31. During the month, library fines and overdue materials will be forgiven in exchange for donations of dry or canned food items, hygiene and baby products, and packaged pet food.
Donations will be accepted at all 16 Lake County libraries during regular hours. However, the Umatilla Public Library will not accept pet food donations.
Each unopened, unexpired item will equate to $1 forgiven for overdue library fines. There are no limits to the number of contributions per person. For penalties to be forgiven, items must be undamaged and present at the time of donation.
Those without fines can still donate. These items will be anonymously applied to other patrons’ fines.
The library will send all donations to local food banks and charities.
Clearing fines, especially for children’s library cards, will allow individuals to participate in the library system’s summer programs and earn prizes for reading. Summer reading keeps students engaged and active while school is out and helps build upon their academic lessons.
“The Food for Fines program is a chance for library patrons to have their library fines waived while paying it forward,” said George Taylor, director of the Lake County Library System.