Caryn Long

Caryn Long will be the 153rd teacher to be inducted in the National Teachers Hall of Fame.

Caryn Long, Montverde Academy’s director of educational technology and innovation since 2019 and a 34-year veteran of teaching, is one of five teachers to be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame in the Class of 2023.

Previously, she taught elementary STEM in Charlotte, North Carolina, schools and STEM for all grade levels at NASA. She is the 14th teacher from Florida to be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame.

