The Lake County Fire Department held a special ceremony in Mascotte May 15 to name and dedicate a new fire engine to honor former Fire Chief Randy Brasher.
Brasher proudly served as Mascotte’s Fire Chief from 1999 to 2020 where he was a popular leadership choice.
He said: “I was very surprised by this big honor. I sincerely appreciate it as it took a team to make the Lake County Fire department what it was and what is has become today in Mascotte. Let’s keep helping our community and save lives!”
At the ceremony, the Lake County Fire Department shared an unveiling of the name ‘Randy’ painted on fire engine #91. The community helped wash the newly dedicated fire engine before it was symbolically pushed back into the firehouse.
Lake County Fire Chief Jim Dickerson said: “Randy Brasher is one of most esteemed Lake County leaders. As we name this engine to honor Randy, we want to thank him for his personal inspiration to always help us to maintain the safety of our neighbors.”
Public Safety Director, Chief David Kilbury added: “With Randy Brasher in mind, and for those who can always call 911 for help, we are honored to continue to serve the community for fire, life support and medical emergencies.”
Brasher, who has lived in Mascotte for 40 years, started his professional career with the city of Mascotte in August 1986 as a volunteer firefighter. In 1999, he was promoted to Fire Chief and under his leadership, the Fire department raised over $100,000 to buy life-saving equipment.
He is now a Mascotte city councilman of Seat 5.
The Lake and County Fire and Rescue Station #91 is located at 743 Albrook Street, Mascotte, FL. For more information, call the station at 352-429-4766 or visit www.CityofMascotte.com