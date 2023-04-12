Debra Hodge recently shared her sweet photo of a barred owl at her home in Clermont.
“The owl is perched on the on the owl house we built,” she wrote.
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 2:37 am
Barred owls, which are year-round residents in Florida, are easy to identify, if they’re in a vocal mood, as their call sounds like they’re asking, “Who cooks for you?”
Interested in hearing the call? Visit https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Barred_Owl/overview.
