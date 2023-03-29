Saturday, visitors to Lake Louisa State Park’s Nature Fest had plenty of opportunity to enjoy the natural world, from kayaking in Lake Louisa and taking tram tours around the park, to learning about animals and plants from various exhibitors.
Organizations on hand included the Lake County Water Authority; Clermont Martin Watch, a volunteer group that manages and monitors purple martin houses in downtown Clermont; the Passionflower chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society; Florida Trail Association and more.