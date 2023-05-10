Middle and high school kids who have always wondered what it’s like to be a cop are invited to apply for a spot on this year’s fun summer Public Safety Youth Academy hosted by the Clermont Police Department.
The highly popular free academy, now into its third year, is designed to give kids from 8 through 11 grade a greater understanding of exactly what law enforcement does in the community.
Participants will learn about crime scene investigations, how to collect evidence, seizure building searches, traffic laws, defensive tactics, what happens in the K9 Special Response Team and much more.
Organizer Sgt Chris Martin of the Clermont Police Community Services Division said that kids get the inside information on what being a cop really means by participating in discussions and exercises.
“Our attendees will get to see inside our crime scene investigation lab, reconstruct crime scenes, see the fingerprint process and learn about defensive tactics,” Sgt Martin said.
“This summer, we will be taking field trips to visit the jail, the courthouse and the Law Enforcement museum in Titusville. It’s a great program which is not only informative but also a lot of fun. We encourage kids who are thinking about law enforcement as a career to apply for a spot.”
The Public Safety Youth Academy takes place at the Clermont Police Department, 3600 S.US Hwy 27, Clermont, from June 12-16. The hours are 8.30am -4pm every day.
To apply for the academy, kids need to complete an application form and obtain a letter of recommendation from a school counsellor, teacher pastor or school law enforcement officer.
Participants are selected based on strict criteria which includes an interest in law enforcement, they must live in Clermont and have a minimum of 2.5 GPA. They must also have a strong commitment to completing the academy.
The deadline for applications is May 12. To find out more information, contact Sgt Chris Martin on 352-536-8411 or email him on CMartin@clermontfl.org