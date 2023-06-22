Oakland Town has been awarded a $2million legislative grant for an innovative water project.
The Town has developed the alternative project using an existing drainage canal to harvest stormwater runoff, and then utilize it for irrigation purposes.
The water will be intercepted, filtered and used to treat the nutrient-rich stormwater run-off before it reaches Lake Apopka, a lake which has been deemed as impaired by the state.
Stormwater which has been treated will then be returned to upland areas through the irrigation network, which in turn reduces the Town’s reliance on high quality potable water.
At first, 155 homes will convert to this system, followed by more. The project is expected to start construction in early 2024 and subsequent phases will follow as funding allows.
The $2 million appropriation, sponsored by Senator Geraldine Thompson and Representative Carolina Amesty will pay for most of the project, with the Town also committing an additional $400,000.
More funding will be made available from various grants, loans and utility impact fees, as the projects moves forward.
Oakland Town Mayor Kathy Stark said: “We are extremely thankful to the State Legislature for funding this project. Water reuse projects are crucial to the present and future water supply needs for the Town of Oakland, as well as all of Florida.
“When fully completed this project will transition nearly 20% of the Town onto “repurposed” stormwater for irrigation needs, ultimately preserving Oakland’s drinking water.”
For more information, visit www.oaklandfl.gov or www.facebook.com/oaktownusa