CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT
MAY 23
Trespass, 600 block State Road 50, trespassed from location
Burglary, 4000 block U.S. 27, property taken from location
AOA, 1000 block Vale Drive, officers assisted another agency at location
Stolen vehicle, 10,000 block State Road 50, vehicle taken from location
Battery and trespass, 600 block S. 11th St., battery at location, subject trespassed
LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 19
Burglary to unoccupied structure, grand theft, address not listed, Minneola, subject arrested
Battery on law enforcement officer, 700 block Waterview Drive, Clermont, arrested and charged with two counts
Possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, State Road 19 and Long and Winding Road, Groveland, arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia
MAY 21
Grand theft, no address provided, Minneola, arrested and sent to Lake County jail
MAY 22
DUI, 100 block Grand Highway, Clermont
Battery on law enforcement officer, assault on law enforcement officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, 1300 block Hartle Groves Place, Clermont, arrested on one count each
MAY 23
Burglary to occupied conveyance with battery, 14,000 block Montevista, Clermont, arrested and charged with one count
MAY 24
Felony battery domestic, resisting arrest without violence, DUI, Failure to sign citation, 16,000 block Magnolia Creek Lane, Clermont