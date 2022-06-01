CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT

MAY 23

Trespass, 600 block State Road 50, trespassed from location

Burglary, 4000 block U.S. 27, property taken from location

 

AOA, 1000 block Vale Drive, officers assisted another agency at location

Stolen vehicle, 10,000 block State Road 50, vehicle taken from location

 

Battery and trespass, 600 block S. 11th St., battery at location, subject trespassed

 

LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

MAY 19

Burglary to unoccupied structure, grand theft,  address not listed, Minneola, subject arrested

Battery on law enforcement officer, 700 block Waterview Drive, Clermont, arrested and charged with two counts

Possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, State Road 19 and Long and Winding Road, Groveland, arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia

MAY 21

Grand theft, no address provided, Minneola, arrested and sent to Lake County jail

MAY 22

DUI, 100 block Grand Highway, Clermont

Battery on law enforcement officer, assault on law enforcement officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, 1300 block Hartle Groves Place, Clermont, arrested on one count each

MAY 23

Burglary to occupied conveyance with battery, 14,000 block Montevista, Clermont, arrested and charged with one count

MAY 24

Felony battery domestic, resisting arrest without violence, DUI, Failure to sign citation, 16,000 block Magnolia Creek Lane, Clermont

 

