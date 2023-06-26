Students at Lake Pointe Academy in Clermont have created a certified schoolyard habitat through the National Wildlife Federation’s Garden for Wildlife program.
The school joins more than 5,000 schools nationwide that have transformed their schoolyards into thriving wildlife habitats that provide essential elements needed by all wildlife.
These include natural food sources, clean water, cover and a place to raise young.
“As an E-STEM school, we are excited to expand our educational environment to include the garden,” said Katie Van Beek, assistant principal. “Providing hands-on learning opportunities in an outdoor setting will help our students experience practical applications for the classroom setting.”
The Lake Pointe Academy Wildlife Garden has been cultivated for the past two years by the school’s Environmental Club and the parent Teacher Student Association.
More than 95 percent of the garden is Florida native plants, which give students a unique opportunity to learn about native plants vs non-native and invasive.
Native plants were used to attract butterflies, and seeds and berry plants to attract birds including the blue jay, which is the school’s mascot.
The garden also hosts many other unique species of plants including starry rosinweed, black-eyed Susan, marsh hibiscus, beach sunflower, anise hyssop, stokes astor and red buckeye.
As a water source, there is a small pond and as the garden grows, students will incorporate an E-STREAM (Environmental-Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and math) teaching philosophy to help connect students to Florida wildlife.