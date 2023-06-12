Juneteenth, one of the nation’s newest federal holidays, is being marked with celebrations in South Lake county this weekend.
The City of Groveland is partnering with Be Free Lake to host the community’s Third Annual Juneteenth celebration on Friday, June 16, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Lake David Park, 450 S. Lake Ave.
This special event will feature cultural dance, stepping performances, a DJ, vendors and a barbecue competition.
Shawn Welcome, a Central Florida poet laureate, will perform his poetry and share his inspirational message. Welcome hosts a popular open mic program in Orlando called “Diverse Word.”
His talents have been tapped to write NBA commercials, and he has performed in front of a wide array of audiences. One reviewer wrote, “We were inspired by his journey and transfixed by his poetry.”
Juneteenth marks the official end of slavery when the last slaves in Galveston, Texas, were freed on June 19, 1865. The name “Juneteenth” comes from combining the words “June” and “nineteenth.” This year’s national theme is “Discovering our roots.”
Groveland Council Member Barbara Gaines, who was on the event-planning committee, said, “I’m so pleased that the City of Groveland recognizes and celebrates Juneteenth.”
Gaines noted that Groveland’s event will have an emphasis on teaching about history in addition to offering entertaining community activities.
A key component of Juneteenth, she said, is to “unify all cultures and come together to remember history while looking to the future of things to come.”
The City of Clermont and The Lincoln Park South lake Alliance are also co-hosting a Juneteenth event.
‘A Freedom Celebration’ takes place Saturday June 17 at Waterfront Park, Clermont from 5p-8pm.
There will be live entertainment, music and dance, food and drinks and fun games for all ages.
For more information about the event, visit www.clermontfl.gov
For more information about Groveland’s Juneteenth celebrations, go to www.groveland-fl.gov/events.