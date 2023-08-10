The South Lake Chamber of Commerce celebrated South Lake schools recently with their 33rd annual Teacher Appreciation Breakfast held at the Living Hope Church Wesley Center in Clermont.
South Lake’s high school, middle school, and private school teachers were honored on August 7th and all of South Lake’s elementary and K-8 teachers were celebrated on August 8th.
The Teacher Appreciation Breakfasts opened with welcoming speeches from David Colby of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce and Jenna Emerson, Master of Ceremonies from CEMEX.
Pastor Doug Kokx led an opening invocation, while the South Lake High School NJROTC made a presentation of the American colors. The East Ridge High School Rhythm of the Night led everyone to sing our National Anthem. With generous door prizes shared by over 75 donors, they raffled them off to randomly give extra gifts to over 150 selected teachers, so each school had plenty of lucky winners.
Other big prizes included $100 checks to five randomly selected teachers. With winners from elementary, middle and high schools, three lucky schools received $1500 gift cards donated by Office Depot to help them buy needed school supplies. Everyone came dressed in their school colors, while some brought their mascots for the Spirit Award Pep Rally. Spirit Awards went to South Lake High School, Cecil E. Gray Middle School and to Grassy Lake Elementary School.
Each year the Chamber donates $6,000 to help three local schools to do as they choose. In the past, these funds have been used to refurbish a teacher's lounge, host special events for teachers and to purchase a new electronic sign for the school. This year, the SLCC gave away a special School Grant Awards of $2000 each to Sawgrass Bay Elementary, Lake Minneola High School and Cecil E. Gray Middle School.
David Colby, President of the SLCC, said: “We are always happy and proud to welcome over 1600 valued local teachers to our Teacher Appreciation Breakfasts this year. We appreciate all of the sponsors, donors and participants who helped us celebrate how much we love our South Lake teachers and schools.”
Superintendent of Lake County schools Diane Kornegay welcomed everyone and said: “I am very grateful for our annual Teacher Appreciation Breakfasts when the entire community comes out together to proudly support, appreciate and honor our South Lake County schools and teachers.”
”Clermont Mayor Tim Murry said, “We gratefully appreciate the talents, services, dedication and hard work provided by our South Lake schools and teachers. This event really is a special occasion to celebrate our love and appreciation of our teachers, before the school year begins.”
The SLCC honors one student from each of the five high schools at their monthly Chamber Breakfasts throughout the year. This Outstanding Student Leader Scholarship Program Scholarship allows the Chamber to recognize local students with an award in the presence of more than 200 local business leaders. Through this program, they donate $5,000 in scholarship funds annually to help these exceptional students achieve their goals. The South Lake Chamber has over 830 businesses that are committed to supporting the community and your initiatives.
