If you haven't been downtown lately, you're missing out!
Construction on West Montrose Street is nearly complete, and our shops, restaurants and small businesses need your support.
Spend some time this weekend strolling (and sipping) around the area and you will find the new Black Bear Kitchen and Sud's Bottleshop in the West End Plaza. There's always something fun going on! The Sunday Farmers Market will be open from 9 am - 2 pm starting this Sunday.
Clermont Main Street’s next Wine Stroll, presented by Wheatley Realty Group is Friday, September 15. Purchase tickets beginning at 5:30 pm at Wheatley Realty Group and then visit 20+ merchants as they sample wines beginning at 6:30 pm. Sip, stroll and shop your way through downtown!
Mark your calendar for the Annual Downtown Clermont Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 28 from 10 am - 4 pm. Celebrate the fall in Florida with a variety of craft vendors, fall foods, and entertainment. Get your furry friend a fun fall costume and plan to stroll in our pet parade! More details coming soon.
After the Veteran's Parade on Saturday, November 11, kick off your holiday shopping at our Hometown Holiday event (formerly called Candy Cane Lane). Live entertainment, photos with Santa and more are planned from 2-7 pm.
