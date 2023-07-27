Clermont’s Central Florida Dreamplex recently celebrated the grand opening of a new Friendship Place for adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.
The Friendship Place is an expansion of the popular Dreamplex organization and is to ensure that adults have a beautiful, comfortable space to feel safe in.
This Monday-Friday therapeutic daytime program will provide activities for attendees with no out-of-pocket expenses to them or their families.
Activities include physical fitness, recreation and cooking lessons, arts and crafts, community outings to the library and shopping malls and other activities involving social situations.
CEO Cameron Gomes said: “I want to thank our generous anonymous donor who made The Friendship Place a reality for our special needs clients, as well as our continuing community partners and sponsors for their ongoing support.
“We are excited at the possibilities that this program will give to those with disabilities in our community as Dreamplex continues its vision of creating a community that allows all persons regardless of ability to achieve their dreams.”
The Central Florida Dreamplex is a center for therapy, fitness, recreation, and sports designed for individuals with disabilities.
Programs include traditional and recreational therapies, adaptive sports, early learning education, out of school care, vocational rehab, education, and an accessible and adaptive fitness center.
Dreamplex also has bigger dreams in the works. The long-term goal is to build its own 30-40,00 square feet building in Wellness Way, an upcoming development which will be further south on Highway 27.
For more information on the Friendship Place and Dreamplex, which are located at 2400 South US-27, Clermont, please call 352-394-0212 or visit them at www.cfldreamplex.com