The Clermont Police Department will host its next Coffee with a Cop event 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wed., Sept. 29 at Suncreek Brewery, 790 W. Minneola Ave.
Coffee with a Cop is a nationwide program that reinforces good relationships between the community and its local law enforcement agency. The Clermont Police Department invites the community out to strengthen this cause.
The public will get to talk with our local Clermont police officers and ask questions, voice their concerns and get to know the officers in their neighborhoods.
“As always, we welcome the opportunity to sit down and have a conversation with our Clermont citizens,” Chief Charles Broadway said. “Partnerships such as this help create an atmosphere that facilitates communication by breaking down the traditional barriers that so often exist between police officers and the citizens whom they serve.
“We are excited about the amount of positive feedback and the great conversations we have had with the community at these events,” he said. “We look forward to these and encourage everyone to attend who can.”
ABOUT THE PROGRAM
Coffee with a Cop allows citizens to meet police officers in a relaxed, neutral atmosphere with no speeches, no agenda and no preset subjects. It allows them to spend time one-on-one with an officer who works in the community where they live and discuss whatever concerns are important to them. The conversation is intimate and personal, equally important to the citizen and officer.
Coffee with a Cop provides a “face” for both the officer and the citizen to get to know each other and form a working trust by understanding the mutual goals that they both have to build a better community. This will be a “distraction-free” time with an officer, no pending radio calls nor cell phones going off. Simply drop by and say hello.