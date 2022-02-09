It may have been the situation of placing the cart before the horse, but to the residents of Mascotte, that didn’t matter. Before a packed house, City of Mascotte council members heard person after person register their opposition to a proposed housing development rezoning of the Langley Fields estate.
However, the issue whether such a development would even be considered, was moot. First to be determined was to determine a course of action. According to Planning Director Max Spann, the current zoning map and ordinances are not in synchronization with each other.
Part of the possible cause for this was the fact that the application process, started in 2007-2008, was never completed.
“This is simply a hearing of rezoning,” said City Attorney Andrew Luck.
That was of no matter to the people present. Regardless, Mayor Steven Sheffield asked for a vote on whether to proceed with discussion whether to bring the zoning and ordinance into compliance. The vote was 4-1, with Pam Terry dissenting.
The proposed development will include a total of 2,800 units to be built in three stages over the span of 20 years on an area consisting of 94.743 acres. It was pointed out that if the developer had desired, it might have been as many as 7,000 units.
Although Terry had voted in opposition to discussing the issue, she was the first to speak. While in favor of sustainable growth, this proposed development was not practical at this time. As an example, she pointed to the current size of the police department.
“It’s already taxed,” she said. Her comments drew a smattering of applause. She raised other factors, such as septic tanks, and road conditions. “We’re not built for this. We can’t even afford to take care of our existing citizens.”
Sheffield endeavored to bring back the focus of the matter, which was to resolve the differences between zoning and ordinance.
“This is a legality we must clean up,” he said. He added that no other action was to be taken. Again, that fell upon deaf ears, starting with Wilma Rose Brown, who was quite vociferous in her objections.
First, she took City Planner Max Spann to task, accusing him of caring more about the interests of the developer than that of Mascotte residents. She said such a development would add 2,600 people and cars in just the first phase. She demanded council members remember who they represent, which is the citizens, not outside developers.
Also in opposition was Jason Brown, whose family roots in Mascotte stretch back to the late 1880s. His property is along the border of the Langley Estates. He raises approximately 60 heads of cattle. Such a development will have a negative impact on the water table. He also agreed that such a development would destroy the city of Mascotte, and the fact the developers don’t live in town.
On it went, with not a single resident favoring the proposed development. One of them, Sheila Smith, said she had moved to Mascotte because the neighborhood she had lived in prior to her current residence had turned into a high crime zone. Unfortunately, it seemed it might be creeping into her current resident, as the other day someone came onto the property and stole more than $1,000 worth of tools and equipment.
“I believe the developers are in it for the money at the expense of others,” Smith said.
That raised a similar cry.
“What’s in it for the City of Mascotte and its citizens,” said Sandy Thomas. “Who do you represent?”
The only person speaking in defense of the development was the petitioner, Chuck Piper. He said all he was asking is that the area be zoned in a form he said is reasonable. He also pointed out how the city would benefit from the impact fees collected:
• Fire: $3.75 million (plus three acres set aside for a fire station)
• Police: $2.5 million
• Parks: $1.6 million (including a 5 acre community park)
• Water: $7.6 million
• Wastewater: $10.5 million (which would go to neighboring Groveland, with which Mascotte has entered into an agreement.
• Schools: $25.2 million
• Roads: $3.4 million
• Millage: $16.9 million
Having one of the final words from the audience was Brown, who had made the opening remarks from the audience. That comment was addressed directly to the council.
“You need to do what we want,” she said.
After all was said and done, Sheffield called for a motion, second, and if seconded, a vote. The motion was seconded and approved 4-1 to go forward regarding reconciliation, with Terry dissenting.
Sheffield then called a 10 minute recess. Once the agenda meeting resumed, the room was empty except for two people who had matters to bring to the council.